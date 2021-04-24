Brenda & The Bible: A Child At Heart

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Columnist

At 2 years old our little granddaughter brings us so much joy. She wakes up with a sparkle in her eye, a toothy grin and outstretched arms to us.

She will let out a squeal of excitement and clap her little hands at the smallest things. A container of Mandarin oranges is cause for great celebration as she shoves tiny fistfuls into her mouth. It gives me pleasure to give her nice things, not spoiling her, but being kind to her, helping her and teaching her.

I notice that she treasures the simplest things at this age, her tiny pillow, or a favorite blanket. When we go for walks she stops to study EVERY creature. To us an ant may not be a big deal, unless it’s crawling on us that is, but to a young child it is a great mystery and a wonder to behold.

When she’s sad my heart grieves with her and when she runs to me for comfort I NEVER push her away. I want good things for her.

One day I was watching her cooking up a meal for me in her play kitchen and I found myself grinning ear to ear. My heart was so full just to see her enjoying being a child.

Suddenly, I felt the presence of the Lord around me like a soft blanket. I nuzzled a little closer to Him and as we watched the baby play I felt the impression of the Lord’s heart on my heart.

He was reminding me when I first came to know Him almost 24 years ago. At the age of 33 I came to Him like a child, my heart totally opened and exposed before Him. I remember falling to my knees in complete brokenness and reaching my arms out to Him by faith.

And like a loving Father He gathered me up into His arms with unconditional love rising up from my new born again spirit and flowing through my soul and body.

For the first time I saw the world through His eyes and everything was brand new! Like a child I asked millions of questions as I began exploring the treasures of the Bible with my whole heart. I saw the works of His hands everywhere and began to expect His kindnesses and delightful surprises wrapped up in the simplest things.

I remember exclaiming with delight at scriptures that would pop out at me like a children’s book. I used my imagination to see myself walking with Jesus along the shores of Galilee or killing giants with King David. I even began picturing myself praying for people and seeing the Lord heal them through my hands.

I was learning how to appreciate the intimate relationship that He wanted us to have, the real reason He sent His Son.

But the world wants to compete for our attention. Even religion can masquerade as a relationship and pretty soon my heart began to grow dull and mature in the things of this world. I know the Lord wants us to mature in Him but I quit coming to the Lord as a child, instead I came loaded down with grownup burdens and cares for this life.

That day with our grand baby He reminded me that even though I am more than a conqueror in Christ I am also His child.

He wants to hold me, be kind to me, teach and protect me.

It gives the Lord great delight in letting Him Father us just like it gives me pleasure when our grandbaby allows me to be her Grandmother. To let me be kind to her. I’m letting the Lord be kind to me and giving Him my full attention with a joyful heart.

“Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless His Holy name! Bless the Lord, O my should, and forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your inquiries, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with loving kindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies your mouth with good things, so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” Psalm 103:1-5

“Do not fear little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” Luke 12:32

“The Mighty One will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will quiet you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing.” Zephaniah 3:17

“Then Jesus called a little child to Him, set him in the midst of them, and said, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” Matt: 18:2-4

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com