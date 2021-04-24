LMHS One Act Players make inspiring run to Regionals

From TCISD Communications Department

LMHS One Act Play journey ended at Regionals, but Director Dana Joseph says the level of dedication, commitment, and growth was outstanding. These amazing thespians stepped up to the challenge and exceeded expectations. This is a true testament of what happens when you set the standards high and expect nothing but greatness.

Individual Awards at Regionals:

All Star Cast: Kyndall Archibald

HM All Star Cast: Alaysia Roy

Best Tech: Tierra Smith

Individual Awards at Bi-District:

Best Performer: KaMari Armstrong

All Star Cast: Shone Moore and Alaysia Roy

HM All Star Cast: Kyndall Archibald

Best Tech: Cesar Delvra

Individual Awards at District:

All Star Cast: Shone Moore

HM All Star Cast: KaMari Armstrong and Melody Rivera

Best Tech: Tierra Smith

“To prepare for our One Act Play; “Ruined,” by Lynn Nottage, the rehearsal and preparation was crucial,” said Joseph. “The performers had to learn and embrace the African dialect and African dances along with building the set and designing costumes to ensure the overall vision was appropriate for the setting of the play and represented the Republic of Congo.

“These amazing students worked hard and stayed late for rehearsal, came every Saturday, gave up their spring break, and made many sacrifices to ensure the success of this production. Let’s not dismiss the fact that all of this was done during a pandemic. We had auditions over Zoom, many students were quarantined, and instead of attending four clinics we only attended one clinic.

“We did not have any performances this school year due to COVID nor did we go on any field trips or workshops to prepare for OAP season. The first time these young performers stepped on stage and performed was in front of three judges at District. Only 32 schools advance to Regionals and LMHS was in that number.

“I’m so very proud that I had to take a few minutes out to brag on these talented young performers,” continued Joseph. “They are SUPER STARS without a doubt and I consider it an honor and pleasure to be able to direct them, teach them, and mentor them. We will lose 4 seniors (2 actors and 2 tech) and everyone else will be returning…I can say with confidence THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”