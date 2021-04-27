Friendswood High School freshman Avery Beckman became the first wrestler in Mustangs history to capture a state championship when she captured the Class 5A 148-pound class during Saturday’s finals at Cypress High School. Beckman’s performance capped off a landmark season for the Friendswood girls’ team, which won its first district title. Beckman will be one of a host of returning talents in 2022 for the Mustangs, who have now established themselves as one of the state’s rising programs.