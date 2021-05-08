Moore brings vision to life with new art gallery

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston’s newest art gallery has opened its doors for the public to admire. Shawne Moore is both owner and artist of the work on display at The Shawne Moore Art Gallery. She has been in Galveston for six years and was a founding owner of Mock and Moore Gallery. Her path to painting began as a teenager at a sleepover. She stayed up all night drawing a version of the poster on her friend’s wall.

“I looked at it when it was done and felt like, wow, this is something I really want to do,” said Moore.

She studied portrait art at The Atelier Studio Program of Fine Art. Finalizing her academic journey with a masters in English Education, Moore taught high school English for one year. She then moved into marketing and design and learned skills as a graphic artist. “Now with my gallery and painting, I’m doing what I always dreamed of doing,” said Moore.

She plans to continue to focus on portrait and retro style painting and is enjoying her life in Galveston with her husband and teenage daughter.