The Voice of Galveston Bay: McMillin thrives on being calming presence to ships in despair

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Stepping into the flurry of helping run a family business whose primary function is boat-related was not part of her life plan. But when the call came from her brother-in-law, Elizabeth McMillin agreed to serve as manager and dispatcher for Sea Tow Galveston Bay.

She had at one time dreamed of appearing on the big screen in Hollywood films. As a native of Galveston, she graduated from high school and packed her bags for Austin to attend The University of Texas.

“I wanted to be an actress, so I got a degree in fine arts,” said McMillin.

Throughout college, she worked in the hospitality industry. “My senior year, I got a job with Four Seasons and when I graduated, I transferred to work in Beverly Hills,” McMillin explained about her dream-chasing years. “I shared a studio apartment with another young actress until I was earning enough to get a bigger place of my own,” she continued.

While in Southern California, McMillin developed a love for the hospitality industry. “The pay was good, and I enjoyed serving customers,” said McMillin. After a while, she felt making money would be a better pursuit for her than the media arts industry, so she built her career in hospitality up through management and at one time owning her own restaurant.

All the time she was living and working on either coast, McMillin yearned to be back in Texas, so finally she returned and was working in the hospitality industry until she joined forces with her sister and brother-in-law to manage their expanding marine business.

Now, McMillin is the voice a boater might hear when placing a call for assistance while stranded out on Galveston Bay or out in the Gulf of Mexico or in one of the area bayous.

“It’s all about her great customer service skills,” said Billy Kern, her boss and brother-in-law. “When a boater needs us, they are usually in a tense situation and she is very good at dealing with anxious individuals. Plus, she is good at managing a business,” he added.

Though she isn’t in the Hollywood film industry, McMillin sees her fine arts degree as having a lot of value in both her overall life journey and her current position. “My background in fine arts has served me very well in managerial work. I’m a motivator and mentor for young people,” said McMillin.

“If a young person asks me, ‘What should I study in college?’ I tell them, go with your heart’s desire, your passion, you’ll find a way to make a living somehow.” McMillin said.

With her son graduating high school in May, McMillin is ready to chase another dream. She and her spouse hope to downsize the family home to a condo to free them up for exploring the world. Thanks to modern remote working styles, she will be able to continue working for Sea Tow while chasing another dream.