Tuition-free college now available to Santa Fe students through community donors

From College of the Mainland Media Services

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) continues to strengthen its ongoing commitment to providing accessible education with the expansion of its Opening Doors Promise Scholarship Program to Santa Fe students. Generously funded through a $30,000 donation from the City of Santa Fe, $10,000 donation from the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, and a $20,000 donation from the Kathleen Cailloux Foundation, the scholarship will allow qualifying Santa Fe students to attend COM full time with all tuition and fees covered for fall 2021.

“Our local community college has so many options so that our kids can enter the workforce sooner,” said Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor. “We want our kids to get a great education, stay in Santa Fe and be our future leaders. PTECH, nursing, trade skills are all amazing careers and truly fit the landscape of our coastal community.”

“Part of our mission is to provide opportunities for lifelong success, and with this Opening Doors Promise program, we’re supporting our students who are graduating and moving into that next step in their life, whatever that might be,” said Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation Executive Director Gina Welsh.

This phase of the program will provide a “last-dollar scholarship” for Class of 2021 high school students residing in Santa Fe by offering funding to fill the gap for the remaining tuition and fees after grants or scholarships have been applied. With the scholarship, students can earn an associate degree or complete a workforce training certificate program with no tuition or fees in fall 2021.

“Every young adult should be able to have the opportunity to achieve their potential,” said Robert S. Andresakis, Kathleen Cailloux Foundation Manager. “Financial constraints often prevent entry into higher education. The Kathleen Cailloux Foundation believes in promoting programs that ease the financial roadblocks that can prevent successful students from getting the needed education.”

Eligibility Requirements

Class of 2021 high school seniors residing in Santa Fe (high school equivalency, public, private, home or charter schools) and graduating in the Class of 2021 are eligible for the scholarship. The number of Santa Fe students with access to this tuition-free program is pending additional community support. High school equivalency students must be between the ages of 16-18. There is no income or high school GPA requirement.

To become an Opening Doors Promise Scholar, students must complete two simple steps before July 1, 2021:

STEP 1: Apply for admission through www.applytexas.org and choose “College of the Mainland.”

Apply for admission through www.applytexas.org and choose “College of the Mainland.” STEP 2: Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov and list “College of the Mainland” or enter code 007096.





Since launching the program in March 2020, COM has welcomed 148 Opening Doors Promise Scholars to embark on their tuition-free higher education journey. With funding from private donors, foundations, municipalities and other community partners, Promise Scholars have received almost $260,000 in funding to date.

For more information about the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship, visit www.com.edu/promise or call (409) 933-8144.