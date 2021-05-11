Are you ready for (even more) football? NFL unveils 2021 schedule

While the Rockets limp to the finish of the franchise’s worst season since breakdancing was at its apex and the Astros welcome the Rangers for a weekend set, the highlight of the back end of this week’s schedule is the 2021 NFL regular season schedule seeing the light of day. With a 17-game slate, Texans and Cowboys fans will have one extra game to see their favorite team in action.

Wednesday: Mike Trout and the Angels say goodbye to the Astros in the series final starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (territorial restrictions apply) starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30p

The Rockets visit the Lakers for the final time this season beginning at 9:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins its coverage (territorial restrictions apply) with the pregame show at 9:00pm.

The National Football League unveils its 2021 regular season schedule, its first with a 17-game season beginning at 7:00pm on NFL Network. Kickoff Weekend begins on September 9 when the Buccaneers begin defense of their Super Bowl title.

Thursday: State pride is on the line when the Astros open a four-game set against the Rangers. Gametime begins at 7:10pm, but both AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Astros) and Fox Sports Net Southwest (Rangers) will start their coverage with respective pregame shows at 6:30pm.

Friday: Take your choice on where you want to watch the Rangers-Astros game, which starts at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and Fox Sports Net Southwest will have coverage starting at 6:30pm with pregame shows.

The home portion of the 2020-21 regular season comes to an end for the Rockets when the Clippers drop into Toyota Center for an 8:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest does its thing at home one last time when the pregame show hits the air at 7:30pm.

Saturday: The Astros and Rangers dance at Minute Maid Park beginning at 6:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and Fox Sports Net Southwest will each begin their pregame shows at 5:30pm.