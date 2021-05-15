One of A Kind Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig Museum an entertaining visit

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston is a tourist destination with numerous well-known facilities to provide for nonstop entertainment. Ocean Star’s Offshore Drilling Rig has been amongst those attractions since 1997. The museum was once a working oil rig used in the Gulf of Mexico. Ocean Star is a one-of-a-kind experience. It is the only offshore oil rig in the world that has been converted to a facility open to the public.

Built in 1969 at the Bethlehem Steel Yard in Beaumont, the rig served to drill 200 oil wells. It had a life span of 20 years and was in the ODECO (Oil Drilling & Exploration Company) fleet. Visitors can walk the platform where oil workers once lived and worked. The drill itself has been cleaned of all traces of oil, and the rig was modified to accommodate the specifics of a public museum.

Museum Director Lisa Linsinicchia remembers the early years. “We didn’t get many visitors when we first opened up,” she said. Now, the museum hosts at least 40,000 guests a year. Most of the guests have someone in their family who worked in the oil and gas industry.

“As they leave, they often proclaim, ‘Wow, I had no idea what was involved in drilling for oil,’” said Linsinicchia.

“We came in from Bakersfield, California and are really enjoying the oil rig,” commented a former oil industry professional and his wife.

Education for the public and providing an insider’s view into the world of petroleum was the vision for the founders of Oilfield Energy Center (OEC), the volunteer organization that sponsors the Ocean Star.

Arriving at the museum, you will enter through the gift shop and then walk a long gangway over the water which opens to the rig. As you walk along, your eyes might be drawn to the pelicans that gather on the rocks below. Or you might find yourself distracted by the fishing boats on the right side of the gangway.

Stepping inside the museum, someone will greet you with a smile and direct you into the cavernous environment of a once-working oil rig.

The first display is an aquarium, which hosts the legs that a platform sits on and are used to “jack” the platform up or down. Ocean Star is a jack-up drilling platform. Just over your shoulder from the aquarium is a case containing common household items made from petroleum.

Then begins the twisting and turning of a museum filled with dioramas and wall displays depicting the extraction of oil from the ocean’s floor. There are items such as drill bits, a driller’s chair and a control center. All were once used as tools to extract oil from beneath the earth’s surface. Three floors host the numerous displays many are interactive.

The atmospheric diving suit is a favorite for young and old. “We have visitors of all ages asking if they can climb into the suit,” said Linsinicchia. However, it is not interactive and is protected from climbers with a barrier.

Stepping outside, you will be able to come up close to the rig’s derrick. Visitors are compelled to snap photos as it towers over them.

A bright object that looks like a spaceship is called an escape pod. The pod was designed to be used as an enclosed life raft in case of an emergency evacuation. You can step inside of what is known as a “downhole wireline doghouse” where scientists and engineers worked collecting data from the earth. A helicopter sitting up on the roof of the museum, a heavy lift-long-boom crane, a drilling cement unit and other large tools of the trade are part of the museum’s outdoor collection.

If you think only men worked on an oil rig, think again. Lori Fremin, a mechanical engineer who currently serves as the Chairwoman of OEC, remembers her days swinging out on a basket over the ocean from a boat to get onto a rig.

The museum offers recorded, audio-guided tours which, if you are not at all familiar with oil rigs, would be beneficial. If you want to wander on your own and learn from the labeled displays, that is an option. If you are lucky, maybe you will run into a former rig worker who can share some of the exciting stories of living and working on an oil rig.