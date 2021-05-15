Woman Restore has some exciting news to share with you, our community!

Our vision at Woman Restore is to teach women that they can have a new life in Jesus Christ. Under the vision of Shelle Amey, we desire to help women break-free from the strongholds of their past. We carry this out through conferences, biblically based workshops, spiritual guidance, intercessory prayer, mentorship, prison ministry, and community outreach programs.

We recently celebrated 10 brave, outstanding women from our surrounding areas with our beautifully rooted award! This award is given to show love and appreciation to those who need it most and when least expected. This award is a staple commitment of the Woman Restore Team. Those selected were nominated by their peers, families, and friends. They are known to live beautifully rooted lives and are loved by so many!

This year’s Beautifully Rooted honorees were: Candes White, Charlotte Pope, Lasheandrea Lartigue, Latonia Phillips, Laure Venible, Leslie Simmons, Lisa Blakely, Melonece Carter, Nicole Evans, Wanda Ball, & Wyona Wiggins Wyche

Congratulations Ladies!

For more information about Woman Restore:

www.lostandfoundministry.com/womanrestore

Follow Woman Restore on Instagram

Become a Member! https://www.facebook.com/groups/womanrestore

Weekly Podcast Episodes, search Woman Restore in your favorite listening platform app

Prayer Line: (832) 304-3952