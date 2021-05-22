Gain in-demand workforce skills at COM with unprecedented financial support opportunities

(Texas City, Texas) — Endless opportunities await for those looking to transition to a new, in-demand career path or begin their college journey today. Through a wide variety of financial support resources, now is the perfect time for students to launch a promising start at College of the Mainland (COM).

Texas Reskilling Grant Program

For those looking for a career change, COM has several in-demand, financially rewarding reskilling programs to move students in the right direction that can be completed in a short period of time. To support students looking to take advantage of these reskilling opportunities, COM offers the Texas Reskilling Support Fund grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

This grant provides financial aid for students affected by COVID-19 who would like to earn an Occupational Skills Award, return to finish their program, earn the next level of credential, or who are displaced workers needing new training. Qualifying Texas residents may receive up to $500 to $2,500 for certain high-demand career paths. Full-time and part-time students may be eligible on a need basis. Funding is limited to tuition and fees that are not covered by other Federal, State, or Institutional financial aid.

Click here to learn more about the Texas Reskilling Support Fund grant.

CARES Act Funding

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides emergency grants to students to ease the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting with the costs of attending college. In this third round of CARES Act financial assistance, approximately $3.6 million in emergency grants will be awarded to eligible students during the summer and fall 2021 semesters, and possibly the spring 2022 if funds are available.

Currently enrolled full- and part-time students are eligible to receive emergency funds to offset expenses related to any component of the cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies, and travel expenses to and from our campuses. The funds can also be used to cover emergency costs due to the coronavirus, including health care, mental health care and childcare expenses.

Opening Doors Promise Scholarship

The Opening Doors Promise Scholarship is a “last-dollar” scholarship opportunity that covers the cost of tuition and fees for any eligible Class of 2021 graduating high school student in Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe* and Texas City pursuing full-time studies at COM. Participating students can earn an associate degree or complete a workforce training certificate program.

Since launching the program in March 2020, COM has welcomed 148 Opening Doors Promise Scholars to embark on their tuition-free higher education journey. With funding from private donors, foundations, municipalities and other community partners, Promise Scholars have received almost $260,000 in funding to date.

Visit www.com.edu/promise for more information about the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship.

*Santa Fe Opening Doors Promise Scholarships are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Financial Aid and Pell Grants Still Available

Financial assistance is still available to help students pay for their college expenses in the form of grants, scholarships, work-study or student loans. Students are encouraged to apply for this assistance by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov.

The College of the Mainland Foundation awards scholarships to help students pay for college tuition, fees, and books. Please visit collegeofthemainland.academicworks.com to submit a scholarship application.

Registration is now underway for summer and fall 2021 semesters. Payment plans are available. Register today at com.edu/admissions/registration.