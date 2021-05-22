Next Man Up: Brown picks up TAPS tradition from fallen friend

Clint Wayne Brown

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Keeping the traditions is a value held dearly by those who have served our nation in the armed forces, while following the footsteps of a United States Marine rifle infantryman who walked the entire nation of South Korea during the Korean conflict is a tough act to follow.

Clint Wayne Brown is no longer walking in a foreign nation as an infantryman, but he is trying to fill the shoes of a former Marine.

For many years, beloved Guy Taylor who served as a Marine in Korea performed TAPS from the balcony of his home at the corner of 21st and Post Office in Galveston. Each evening, right around sunset, he’d bring a ceremonial bugle to his lips and the air would fill with the melancholy sounds of his performance.

“I wanted to show honor to all the fallen men and women, so I started playing just like they do on Marine bases at sunset,” Taylor said in the summer of 2015.

TAPS, only 24 notes, is played at funerals for US service men and women from all military branches. Ceremonial bugles issued by the military are used in place of a traditional bugle due to a shortage of individuals who can play a bugle.

Taylor passed away on February 7, 2017. It was after Taylor’s passing that Brown stepped into Taylor’s performing shoes. While serving as Constable for Galveston’s Precinct #1, Brown had provided traffic control at the intersection during Taylor’s performances.

There is no longer an officer stopping traffic, as it’s only Brown as a civilian with his ceremonial bugle in the middle of the intersection performing TAPS.

“I told Taylor I would do my best to carry on his tradition,” said Brown.

“Clint’s the best. If it weren’t for him no one would be carrying on the tradition,” said Paco, owner of Rudy and Pacos restaurant.

Each time TAPS are played, Paco steps outside his business, places his hand on his heart, stands in silence and listens. He is known to bring out some of his staff and customers to listen with him.

Brown’s performance of TAPS isn’t every evening and sometimes it’s in a different location. If he is traveling, he might even pull out the bugle and perform TAPS, such as on a recent visit to San Antonio. “People thanked me after I played TAPS at the Alamo,” said Brown.

It’s those “thank you’s” and tears in people’s eyes along with the many people who stand at attention, salute or hold their hands over their hearts that inspires Brown to keep performing TAPS. “When I see people stopping to listen, I feel like in my small way I am helping to bring back some respect to our country,” said Brown.

Service to our country has been a big part of Brown’s life journey. He is retired after serving 20 years in the Navy. Part of his time was in active duty and part was in the reserves.

Brown’s work in the military and law enforcement was inspired back when he was a student at O’Connell High School and held a summer internship with the Galveston Police Department.

“I rode with the Game Warden for a couple nights. I was hooked right then. I thought, I want to do something like this someday,” said Brown.

But he did have another thought: “I also wanted to be a professional surfer.”

After working with his father in the construction trade, Brown made up his mind to get back to his high school vision. In 1995, he became a commissioned Texas law enforcement officer. His most recent position as a deputy with the Harris County constable’s office ended when he retired this past December.

