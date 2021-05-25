Persistence Pays Off: Local Mother finally gains HS Diploma

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Natalia Gonzalez, a mother of four, will be receiving her high school diploma along with 20 other graduates from Upward Hope Academy. “I came back to finish school so my kids could see me as a role model. They won’t be able to say mom you didn’t graduate why are your making us do it,” said Gonzalez.

Graduation is on June 5, and Gonzalez will have a large audience of her family and friends cheering on her accomplishment.

Gonzalez is one of many adults and adolescents who have completed their high school education because of the vision of Cathy Whatley, who founded the school in 2007. Upward Hope Academy serves students who do not fit in with traditional high school settings. Students are offered the option of attending classes at the Galveston campus or they can opt for on-line learning.

Upward Hope is a tuition-free, private school.