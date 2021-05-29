Dickinson’s Welch named SLC’s top Indoor Athlete

By Southland Conference Media Relations

FRISCO, Texas – HBU sophomore Christopher Welch, the 2021 Southland Conference Indoor Athlete of the Year, has earned another SLC award having been selected Outstanding Field Events Performer in outdoor competition for the outdoor season.

Welch, a graduate of Dickinson High School, came up with a big performance at the 2021 SLC Outdoor Championships, tying for the top mark in the long jump but ultimately taking the silver based on second-best marks. Welch leapt 7.31m/23-11.75 at the SLC Championships and posted a top distance of 7.82m/25-8.0 to qualify for the NCAA West Prelims. In the triple jump, Welch reached the top of the podium thanks to a mark of 16.14m/52-11.50. His to mark this season, 16.19m/52-1.50, ranks him 10th in the region while his long jump mark ranks 12th.