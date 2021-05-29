Take Time to Remember True Meaning of Memorial Day

Laura Koerner

Texas Veterans Commission

Memorial Day honors the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is a day for Americans to remember and honor the heroes who laid down their lives to preserve our freedoms.

We can all join and pay tribute to those who died during military service with the National Moment of Remembrance, a minute of silence, 3:00pm local time.

Further, we can thank and support their surviving loved ones.

This Memorial Day, let’s unite with family and friends and appreciate our freedoms. Let’s reflect on our history, remembering those who gallantly fought and died for each of us. Their courage and sacrifice will always be honored across this great state, nation and in our hearts.

To all our Texas veterans, please know you have our gratitude and unwavering support every day of the year.

Sincerely,

Laura Koerner

Texas Veterans Commission

Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran