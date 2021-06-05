NICK GARY FOUNDATION HONORS 9 STUDENTS WITH $1,000 SCHOLARSHIP
The Nick Gary Foundation is pleased to honor 9 students with $1,000 scholarships in the
memory of Nick Gary, a 2000 La Marque High School honor student and athlete. Pictured
left to right is:
Ashton Whitby is our 2021 College of the Mainland P-Tech Recipient
Camryn Richardson, Dickinson High School senior, will attend University of Houston, majoring in Nursing.
Ellie Gao, Ball High School senior, will attend Harvard majoring in Chemistry.
Jasmine Crooks, Ball High School senior, will attend Sam Houston University majoring in
Criminal Justice.
Jaxson Crawford, Cypress Ranch High School senior, will attend University of Texas at San
Antonia majoring in Political Science.
Jonathan Nguyen, Clear Springs High School senior, will attend Carleton College majoring
in Biology on Pre-Med Track.
Kevin Boone, La Marque High School senior, will attend Murray State College majoring in
Animal Science.
Korbin McVean, Dickinson High School senior, will attend East Texas Baptist University
majoring in Business.
Morgan Guillory, Clear Spring High School senior, will attend University of Houston majoring in Business Marketing.
