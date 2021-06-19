Photo by Ruth Ann Ruiz. Arthur Murray III with his father Arthur Murry and his mother Felicia Murry explored the meaning of the symbolism included in the Mural Absolute Equality which is painted on the side of Old Galveston Square Building, located at 2211 The Strand in Galveston. They came down to see the mural from Missouri City and were delighted to be able to speak with historian Sam Collins III, who explained the details of the mural.