House Bill 3348 Allows COM to Expand Baccalaureate Degree Programs

(Texas City, Texas) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3348 into law on Wednesday which permits public community colleges to offer up to five baccalaureate degree programs at any time. The landmark bill will allow College of the Mainland (COM) to further its student reach and continue its current path of responding to growing industry needs by offering new degrees and academic programs.

“College of the Mainland appreciates the state legislature’s support of our continued growth as we work to expand our offerings,” said Dr. Jerry Fliger, COM Vice President for Instruction. “This is a monumental opportunity for COM to build an even stronger foundation for student success.”

Offering convenient and flexible learning pipelines tailored to meet the diverse needs of students, the community college route has become increasingly popular for students seeking a more affordable alternative to a traditional four-year university.

The bill will allow COM to increase ongoing efforts to expand bachelor’s degree program options as the college awaits approval on its first bachelor’s degree in nursing from its regional accreditation agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

With the passage of the bill, COM leadership will continue working to identify more baccalaureate programs. “We are actively engaged with community and industry leaders to assess the opportunities for further expansion of our baccalaureate programs,” Fliger said.

