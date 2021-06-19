Joel Donawa and his daughter Marli Donawa visited Juneteenth Legacy Headquarters and Gallery in Galveston
Photo by Ruth Ann Ruiz. Joel Donawa and his daughter Marli Donawa visited Juneteenth Legacy Headquarters and Gallery in Galveston. Historian Sam Collins III gave them an educational tour of the displays and artwork. They are standing near Ted Ellis’ piece titled, Free At Last, which has been on display in Washington D.C. twice, once in the Senate and once in the House of Congress.
