Texas City artist in spotlight at Galveston Art League show

Texas City artist Nancy House, headlining the Galveston Art League’s July member show, likes a challenge. House creates 2-D and 3-D works in a variety of media, often showing a touch of whimsy.

Several of her works, along with those created by Art League members, are on display from 12:00pm to 6:00 Fridays through Sundays July 2-25 in the League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston. Or view the artworks at www.GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on “July show”), which offers credit card checkout.

House, the league’s featured artist in July, has expressed herself through art, often reflecting nature themes, since she was growing up along the San Juan River in Colorado. After retiring from the aerospace industry, she explored a range of artistic media, including papier mâché, pottery and mixed media.

She finds inspiration in many places, from “an image on the web to a spectacular sunset – and I want to relive or recreate that inspirational moment.” She also likes to shift gears and venture into new territory. “Some things are just a challenge, and I think, ‘Oh, I want to try that; I want to do that.’,” said House.

House completely immerses herself in her projects. “I get in the space, in the moment, and then politics, the weather, all of it, fall away,” she said. House also loses herself in technical aspects of her artwork, trying to achieve a certain effect and add dimension or movement into the image.

Most of House’s endeavors have involved paper. “Making paper and creating and teaching papier mâché. I also love clay – both throwing on the wheel and hand building,” she said. “Photography has been a staple in my artistic expression, too. And there are acrylics and pastels hanging on walls that I have enjoyed painting. Most recently, I have dabbled with resin.”

House is active in the regional art scene and has worked with art leagues and colleges in the greater Galveston area, teaching techniques for creating papier mâché and handmade paper. She is the coordinator of the annual Texas City Art Festival and also serves on the Galveston Art League’s Board of Directors, with responsibilities for planning the league’s workshops, demonstrations, and trips near and far. House co-wrote, with Pat Jakobi, the book Galveston Art League: A Century of Island Art, which is for sale at the Art League’s gallery.

House says Galveston Art League “has been a staple in my life for over 20 years and ranks right up there with family and close friends in importance.”

The Art League will benefit every artist who joins in ways that will encourage that particular person to grow in their medium. There are the nine member shows each year that provide opportunities for artists to exhibit their talent and three juried shows that allow artists to compete and excel among other artists. Members gather monthly to view new gallery exhibits and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow artists as well as non-artist members of the league who support the organization through their tax-deductible memberships and contributions along with art purchases.

To find out more about the Art League or to become a member, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com. If you have a question, email gallery2117@gmail.com.