Texas City High School Cheer Team brought home multiple awards
The Texas City High School Cheer Team brought home multiple awards from camp at Sam Houston State University. Their coach, MC Giusti, said they not only represented Texas City with their outstanding performance but they won the prestigious Spirit Megaphone Award for demonstrating the most outstanding sportsmanship out of everyone at camp.
Varsity:
Top Team Cheer Award
All-American Amaya Walker
Leadership Pin Keke Thorns
Stunt Safe Award
3 time Spirit Stick winner
1 Superior & 1 Excellent Evaluation Ribbon
Earned a bid to compete at Nationals
JV:
Top Team Cheer Award
Too Ream Chant Award
3 time Spirit stick winner
1 Superior Evaluation Ribbons
Earned a bid to compete at Nationals
