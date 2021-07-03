Like Father, Like Son: Fuller Reels in 1,000-Pound Fish At Tackle Time

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The 2021 edition of the Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time will wrap up at noon on Sunday, and, as usual, the event delivered in a big, big way.

Going into the weekend, the highlight of Tackle Time came when Avery Fuller, along with Clint Fuller and Tyler Walker, pulled in a tiger shark weighing at 1,004.3 pounds. The haul was a remarkable performance for the trio, who were making their first shark trip aboard Avery Fuller’s Mako boat.

“I’ve talked about catching a 1,000-pound fish ever since I knew my dad caught one in 1987,” said Avery Fuller on his Facebook page. “Couldn’t have done it without Clint and Tyler helping the whole way.”

While Fuller’s catch achieved his bucket list, the tiger shark fell just short of the Tackle Time record of 1,129 pounds.

Rain on Monday threw things off temporarily, yet the boats were abundant throughout the week. Weather might have been a factor down the stretch, as more rain was slated to hit the area on both Saturday and Sunday.

While not a record-breaker, this young man will always remember this year’s Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time, as his fishing trip resulted in pulling in his first shark.