Can-Do Spirit Leads to Area-Based Cleaning Company

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Wes Bishop floated aimlessly after his high school graduation in Henderson in 1985. He tried college, but college wasn’t for the Texan. He found himself feeling out of focus, needing some direction and future. In 1988, he signed on with the US Navy.

“I went into the military because I was lost. When I came out, I knew there was nothing I couldn’t do if I put my mind to it. The military gave me a second chance,” said Bishop.

Bishop’s tour of duty took him across the world. “We went to Asia, sailed around the southern tip of South America and into the Persian Gulf. I served during Desert Storm,” said Bishop. “I learned respect, morals and trust for every race out there.”

He worked as a jet mechanic on A6 Intruders serving on both the USS Enterprise and the USS Lincoln. His time in the military brought on some physical challenges, including PTSD and chemical exposure from the jet fuel.

“In my head I fight a lot of demons,” said Bishop.

Fighting depression and PTSD has occupied a lot of Bishop’s time since his discharge from the military. Recently, he was able to partake in Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, a treatment which uses magnetic pressure on the human brain to help alleviate depression. So far, he feels the treatment has been very helpful.

Through his constant battles with depression and PTSD, Bishop has managed to create a life for himself and his family. He is married and has two adult sons

“He’s done a fantastic job; he has constantly fought to be normal to stay on top,” said his wife, Dayla Bishop.

Most of his post-military life has been in the Dallas area developing his own real estate business and working in his grandmother’s insurance business.

As the pandemic was looming large and causing mayhem for most people, an opportunity in Galveston presented itself to Bishop. Believing he could accomplish anything, he jumped in and ventured into a venue in the hospitality industry.

Now the proud owner of Tidy Whites, Bishop provides laundry services for the growing vacation rental industry in Galveston and reaching up I-45 as far as Houston.

Tidy Whites picks up dirty sheets, towels, mattress covers, duvets or just about everything that needs to be laundered in a vacation rental after vacationers exit. The items are sanitized and cleaned then delivered back to the clients. “It’s the most fun business I have ever owned,” said Bishop.

He has a staff of about 15 people. His manager, Mercedes Gonzales brought her mother on board as the guiding hand in the business of keeping sheets clean.

“My mom is the laundry expert, she’s been in the laundry business since we first came to Galveston,” said Gonzalez.

The staff describes themselves as being a family and enjoy working with each other and the art of keeping linens sanitized and clean.

The first year has been hectic for the blooming business. Tidy Whites staff have washed and folded over 1.5 million tons of laundry. “It’s been fun, sometimes we think ‘oh it’s too much’ as we get new clients.

But we get through it,” said Gonzales. She added with a smile, “My mom is the number one worker.”