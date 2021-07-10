Brenda & The Bible: KNOWLEDGE OF TRUTH SETS YOU FREE

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com



By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

So many people are suffering from various illnesses. I want to share this example of how the correct teaching of the word of God will produce a merry heart — which works in us — is just like medicine. (Prov. 17:22)

“Today nearly one in every 50 Americans is afflicted with a condition known as Fibromyalgia, and Lance Weldgen was one of them. For years, Lance juggled 17 different prescription medications in order to manage the chronic pain and fatigue that consumed his body. However, Lance stands apart from many of those suffering because he is now completely healed from the disease and free from all of its pain and oppression.

Lance went to many doctors, and although he and his wife, Gerri, prayed for healing, they still relied on medicine to manage his symptoms. Gerri grew increasingly concerned about the quantity of medications her husband was taking. She recalls coming home after work and frequently finding him suffering in his easy chair. Gerri remembers the stark contrast between seeing him housebound and those memories of all of the things they once did together. She was devastated.

Before the disease attacked his body, Lance was a counselor at the El Paso County Community Detox Facility in Colorado Springs, CO. He had recovered from a life of alcoholism and had a passion to help other men overcome their struggle with addiction as well. He continued to work until he was incapacitated by the pain of his disease and was forced to quit.

Every few weeks, in an effort to change his scenery and get some fresh air, Lance would take his medications and then make his way to a local coffee shop. He would hang out there for an hour or two before he would have to head back home to bed. During one of his visits, Lance spotted Mike and Rose Gonyer, who at the time were students at Charis Bible College (CBC) and frequented the same coffee shop. The Gonyers, who later went on to become staff at CBC, had their Bibles open and were studying and preparing some lessons. Lance walked by their table and commented on their reading material, and the three of them chatted for a bit. It was obvious to Mike and Rose that Lance was hurting.

On another occasion, the Gonyers ran into Lance at the same coffee shop, Mike approached Lance and gently asked him about his obvious pain. Although Lance was surprised that Mike had taken any interest in him, he shared some details and asked some questions of Mike as well. Mike was able to share with Lance some of the revelation that God had given him regarding His will for health and wholeness. Mike took the opportunity to tell Lance about CBC and invited him to sit in on some classes. Mike also mentioned to Lance that he and Rose would like to pray for him at the conclusion of the school day.

Lance’s pain hindered him from making his first appointment with the Gonyers. Despite the enemy’s attempts to keep Lance bedridden, he finally did make it to CBC, where Mike greeted him and accompanied him to the classroom. Once there, Lance began to listen to teaching he had not heard taught elsewhere. “It was all fresh news to me,” Lance said.

After the fourth and final class of the day, Mike and Rose brought Lance into an empty classroom and spent some time further ministering to him to explain what the Word says about God wanting him well. Before they prayed, Rose, prompted by the Holy Spirit, asked Lance if she could pray specifically for issues in his heart. He allowed her to pray. Realizing his feelings of unworthiness as she prayed, Lance let go of his oppressive feelings and received the revelation that he was indeed worthy because of Jesus. Mike then began to pray and take authority over the pain and sickness in Lance’s body. When he was finished, he asked Lance to stand up and see how he felt. “My pain was completely gone! And I just started shouting to the Lord and praising him!” Lance said. Lance went home and shared the news with Gerri, and the two rejoiced in Lance’s newfound freedom!

Soon after he received his healing, Lance enrolled in classes at CBC. He graduated two years later with the class of 2009 and is now employed as a counselor at the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs. Lance finds fulfillment in his role serving at the Mission and is grateful to be able to minister to the men in his program. He regularly leads men to receive salvation and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, and frequently sees miracles of healing and restoration through his daily work and ministry.

The Lord has restored Lance—spirit, soul and body! From Lance’s introduction to two CBC instructors who lovingly ministered Jesus’ healing and restoration to him, to attending CBC for himself, to ministering to others in need of restoration, Lance’s Healing Journey has come full-circle.”

It is our God given right and His desire to see us prosper in ALL things and be in health, just as our soul prospers. 3 John:2

P.S. I do not wish to use this column to promote any specific ministry or Bible college as every born again Believer in Christ Jesus has the power of God flowing on the inside of them but right believing will set us free.

(Lance Weldgen’s testimony reprinted by permission from Andrew Wommack Ministries, www.awmi.net)