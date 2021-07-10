Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 86 Degrees. Speckled trout have been fair near the north jetty as well along the shoreline on live shrimp. Redfish have been good along the shoreline and are best caught on shrimp, soft plastics or topwaters early. Black drum are good around vegetation or structure on crab or shrimp. Flounder are fair around the jetty on shrimp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Look for the birds, the fish will typically be under them. Fishing the flats remains to be the best method to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are still along the shorelines and near the jetties. You can also find them in the deep water around structures like reefs. Soft plastics or shrimp are great. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86 degrees. Fishing deep water and structures will be the key element to success. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout and redfish. Fishing the many gaswells and reefs extending from the lower ship channel all the way up to lower Trinity Bay is going to be a good pattern for the speckled trout. Use soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels or topwaters for that midday bite.

Texas City: GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on live bait or soft plastics. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks or structures. Black drum are good on shrimp around vegetation or structure. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.

Freeport: GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom over grass.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at the Oyster Farm and at Three Mile Reef bass assassins or live bait. The shallow shoreline south of the reef can be good for gigging flounder. Look for speckled trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Wading remains to be the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grassy shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of speckled trout on topwaters and soft plastics or shrimp. Black drum are fair on blue crab above grass. Redfish are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout are over mid-bay structure and also along the shorelines. The fishing pier is great for redfish, speckled trout, and flounder on shrimp. Back Lakes have been solid for Redfish using shrimp.