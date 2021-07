A number of area high school football players took part in the 29th Annual Say No to Drugs poster, which is part of a partnership of the Houston High School Football Coaches Association and TX Extreme LLC. Participating were Ter’rell John (Clear Brook), Charlie Shemwell (Clear Creek), Sullivan Major (Clear Falls), Dereiaz Wilson (Dickinson), Matthew Reyes (Friendswood), and Bryce Hilton (Texas City).