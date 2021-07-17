Alan Waters and Dr. Yolanda Nino-Waters establish Latinas Adelante Scholarship at College of the Mainland

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce a $20,000 donation from COM Board Trustee Alan Waters and Dr. Yolanda Nino-Waters to establish the Latinas Adelante Scholarship. The gift, which is to be funded over the next two years and then each year thereafter, highlights the couple’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Latina women to succeed in achieving their higher educational goals.

“Given the level of funding required to educate an individual, it is imperative that those of us who are professionals and mentors, participate in changing the lives of young people who aspire to earn an education,” said Nino-Waters. “It is especially important to me that Latin women who have shown the initiative to establish themselves academically, achieve a better life through education.”

With roughly 50 percent of COM’s student population representing a minority ethnic group, the scholarship reinforces the College’s ongoing efforts to drive student success across the diverse communities it serves. Through this important step, Nino-Waters hopes to keep the momentum moving forward to continue addressing the growing needs of the Latin community.

“The Latinas Adelante Scholarship at College of the Mainland has been established to aid the financial needs of Latin women students in their second year,” Nino-Waters said. “It is my hope that fellow community leaders, business owners and professionals contribute to this coveted and prestigious scholarship fund.”

To learn more about giving at COM, visit com.edu/giving.