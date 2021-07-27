​​Meet the 2021 Santa Fe Indians August 7th from 9:00am to 12:30pm at the Santa Fe High School Football Stadium. We welcome the entire Santa Fe Community to come out and show support for our SF Indians. The Santa Fe Booster Club will be selling Pulled Pork Sandwiches along with chips, drink, and a desert. We look forward to you joining us on Saturday and helping us spread the word!! Go Indians!!