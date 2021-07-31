Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Moving Mountains Requires You Moving to Do So

My husband has some steel-toed work boots that were “parked” on the floor at the foot of our bed. It wasn’t their usual resting place, but no one bothered to move them and my hubby hasn’t needed them on the job lately. So there they sat!

Well, over the course of a few weeks I stubbed my “non-steel” toes on them numerous times as I made the bed and also stumbled over them in the middle of the night.

One day, as I tried to soothe my throbbing foot once again, the Lord spoke to my heart, “Just move the shoes!”

Gee! What a great idea! (LOL). So finally I stowed them out of the way. Problem solved.

Likewise, how many times do we keep bumping into the same old problems/issues in our lives but aren’t willing to make a move and see things change?

I will never forget when I first began seeking the Lord but had not really engaged the word of God as part of my life. I didn’t really comprehend the importance to me. I would read a few scriptures but I didn’t apply them day-to-day.

Then one morning, I was watching Joyce Meyer deliver a message when she stopped mid-sentence, looked straight into the camera and said, “You know, you just have to get to a place in your life like I did where you are sick and tired of being sick and tired. I mean, how many times are you going to go aroooound and aroooound that same mountain but hoping for different results!”

Wow! That REALLY spoke to me because I wanted to see change in my life, but I didn’t want to change. And I hadn’t been willing to put forth the effort to see that change come about.

Until that day.

And I still had no clue how to start that process, other than asking God to help me.

But I want you to know that God is faithful to show you if you will simply ask Him and mean it! He is more than willing to get involved and help if you will “get up” and make a move towards Him.

This reminds me of a time in history where the Bible tells of when the king of Syria gathered his army and besieged Samaria, blocking their supply route and causing a great famine behind the city walls. And there were four lepers from Samaria who were caught in the middle and staring at death from all sides.

Things looked bad!! But see what happens when they finally decide to make a move.

“Now there were four leprous men at the entrance of the gate; and they said to one another, “Why are we sitting here until we die? If we say, ‘We will enter the city,’ the famine is in the city, and we shall die there. And if we sit here, we die also. Now therefore, come, let us surrender to the army of the Syrians. If they keep us alive, we shall live; and if they kill us, we shall only die.” And they rose at twilight to go to the camp of the Syrians; and when they had come to the outskirts of the Syrian camp, to their surprise no one was there. For the Lord had caused the army of the Syrians to hear the noise of chariots and the noise of horses—the noise of a great army; so they said to one another, “Look, the king of Israel has hired against us the kings of the Hittites and the kings of the Egyptians to attack us!” Therefore they arose and fled at twilight, and left the camp intact—their tents, their horses, and their donkeys—and they fled for their lives. And when these lepers came to the outskirts of the camp, they went into one tent and ate and drank, and carried from it silver and gold and clothing, and went and hid them; then they came back and entered another tent, and carried some from there also, and went and hid it.

Then they said to one another, “We are not doing right. This day is a day of good news, and we remain silent. If we wait until morning light, some punishment will come upon us. Now therefore, come, let us go and tell the king’s household.” So they went and called to the gatekeepers of the city, and told them, saying, “We went to the Syrian camp, and surprisingly no one was there, not a human sound—only horses and donkeys tied, and the tents intact.” 2 Kings 7:3-10.

So even though it was just four poor, starving, sick men that were making their way across the ground, the Lord joined in with His supernatural power to move on their behalf. I can’t explain how all this happens but I know that when we “get up” and agree with the world of God, this causes a “spiritual” shift in the unseen world around us. And whatever shape we are in at the time, things start to happen.

Faith does not make God move. God has already moved. Faith in action is moving/coming into agreement with the promises of God which are “yes” and “amen.” If God is for us, who can be against us!!

Well, I decided that day to get up and make my move. And I opened up my heart to the word of God and began speaking and applying it to my own life. It didn’t happen overnight but I did begin to experience change taking place. Good change.

Instead of bumping into those “shoes,” I began to see “mountains” move out of my way and I was able to receive relief. The supernatural abundant supply of my Heavenly Father restoring my soul, body, finances and relationships. (Because it wasn’t about me anymore, I took the focus off of my own weaknesses and I looked ahead in the word of God and set my eyes on Jesus.)

And like the lepers, as a result of my growing relationship with God and the healing that was taking place in my own body and soul, I could help relieve the burdens of others around me and spread the good news of His love (Those lepers were not the only ones who received help, a whole nation benefited).

God has given us the ability to move mountains.

But this is a fact, if we continue to just sit there, nothing will change and we will die. Or we can believe in God and get up. Get into His word, open up our hearts and let God Father us.

It’s your move … choose life.

“So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.”

Matt: 17:20

“I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live;” Deut. 30:19