Phi Theta Kappa Members Receive National Scholarship Awards

Pictured from (l-r) COM Trustee Kyle Dickson, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Professor Gabriela Peña, COM Trustee Dr. Verna Henson, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Dr. Kristina Jantz, COM Trustee Dr. Bill McGarvey, COM PTK Student Joeseth McDade, COM Trustee Alan Waters, COM PTK Student Jennifer Burns, COM Trustee Don Gartman, COM Trustee Dawn King, COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, and COM Trustee Melissa Skipworth.

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce that members of the Sigma Delta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) international honor society were recently awarded scholarships to support their educational pursuits.

Joeseth McDade, Vice President of Service for the Sigma Delta chapter, is one of 207 PTK members named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. McDade, who is studying Process Technology at COM, anticipates a December 2021 graduation date.

“Receiving this scholarship for me right now works wonders,” McDade said. “It allows me the ability to focus on school. It allows me to focus on making good grades, keeping my GPA up, and being an applicant for more scholarships and more opportunities.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. More than 900 applications were received.

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

Jennifer Burns, a May 2021 COM Pharmacy Technician graduate, has been awarded a $250 scholarship from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee.

“I feel good,” Burns said. “I feel like this is a way I can give back. It’s a way I can help serve in a retail or hospital setting in the future, and it’s helping me move in that direction.”

The Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Certification Scholarship recognizes Phi Theta Kappa members who are enrolled in Allied Health or Pharmacy Technician programs and intend to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam. Burns is one of 25 students selected to receive this award.

With chapters on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 10 nations, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is a selective, international honors organization focusing on the development of leadership, scholarship, fellowship and community service. To learn more about Phi Theta Kappa at College of the Mainland, contact ptk@com.edu or visit www.com.edu/ptk.