COM Students May Now Be Eligible for Additional COVID Emergency Relief Funding

(Texas City) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce that through additional COVID federal emergency relief funds, students can now receive significant tuition assistance and other emergency aid to help ease the financial burdens caused by COVID-19.

Through this funding, students can now receive up to $1,500 to pay for any component of the cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to COVID-19 such as tuition and fees, food, housing, health care or child care. This emergency money is now open to any eligible credit, dual credit, Collegiate High School and workforce continuing education student (full or part-time) enrolled at COM for the Fall 2021 semester.

“We know the past year has been challenging for so many of our students,” said COM President Dr. Warren Nichols. “At College of the Mainland, we want to ensure that every student that we serve continues to have a successful learning experience no matter what personal or financial setbacks they may be facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that finances should never be a barrier to students achieving their educational goals and are pleased to offer this funding to help our students reach the finish line.”

To receive emergency relief funds, all students are encouraged to submit a brief online request form at www.com.edu/COMCares. Under the new funding guidelines, a FAFSA is not required, and those who were not eligible in 2020 may now be eligible. The deadline to apply these funds toward fall tuition is August 9.

To learn more about COM Cares emergency relief funding, visit www.com.edu/COMCares. For additional questions, email covidfunds@com.edu.