The Chosen Ones Bring Hope, Second Chances For Area’s Less Fortunate

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“We don’t just help people. We all have fun together,” said Reverend Edward S. Lawson, III who founded The Chosen Ones Ministries, a faith-based non-profit in Galveston. Lawson came to Galveston County to assist the community after Hurricane Ike and was recruited to stay on as a volunteer with the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition.

Shirley Hardman’s smile confirms the joy they share as a team in helping and being helped. She first met Reverend Lawson in 2015 and has gone on to finish college and moved out of apartment living into a living in her own house. Her children are now college students, and she works on the team at The Chosen Ones.

The mission of The Chosen Ones is to educate and empower the people they serve so that they can learn to help themselves and thrive.

As a child of ministers, Lawson launched his own career while still a young lad. “I started preaching when I was 8. Back then, Oral Roberts ordained me as a minister,” said Lawson. From there he had to do some maturing and attended college to study the ministry.

His life in upstate New York brought him many experiences, including his own season as a homeless man.

The Chosen Ones was recently awarded a grant from Texas Department of Homeless Community Affairs. “Now our hands aren’t as tied and we can get help to the people,” said Lawson.

With the grant, one primary objective is to provide homes for the homeless. This can be a bit tricky because the people they serve often come from situations such as substance abuse, criminal backgrounds, prior evictions, mental health issues and other histories that are barricades in securing a rental agreement.

By partnering with groups such as Gulf Coast Attainable Housing Foundation, Samaritan Women at the Well and D & D Investments, Lawson can accomplish the goal. Each one of these organizations specializes in housing for people in need along with providing other services.

D&D Texas Investments provides apartments and houses for people who have challenging backgrounds. “Once you have an eviction, it’s sometimes hard for others to have confidence in you. So, we are like a second chance,” said Andre Horn, president of D&D.

“You can’t just put people into an apartment without renewing their minds,” said Veronica Branch, founder of Samaritan Woman at the Well.

“We show them how to do things in a Biblical way through a 12-month transitional program. We also have daycare services for our families at no cost,” Branch explained.

Gulf Coast Attainable Housing Foundation has a program designed to help Veterans and individuals with mental health issues.

Caston Hunt, president of GCAHF, recalls his own minister parents who brought homeless individuals into his childhood home, where they were sheltered and fed. “My parents taught me there is always someone who needs a leg up,” said Hunt.

Lawson operates The Chosen Ones with a staff of case managers and other administrative personnel. The headquarters are in Galveston, but satellite branches are opening throughout Texas Gulf Coast communities.

A person in need is invited to fill out intake forms with The Chosen Ones. Next, a case manager begins the work of determining what their needs are and which organization is best suited for the individual.

“If I have someone come in who we can’t serve for various reasons, I can help them get to an organization that might be able to help them,” said Lawson.

Though providing homes is a primary objective of the grant money, The Chosen Ones also provides help in many areas such as food, utilities, and case management for those who need assistance in learning how to become part of the community.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said, “The community is fortunate to have The Chosen Ones assist those in need, Thank you for all their efforts,”

If you or someone you know, needs to reach out to The Chosen Ones, you are invited to call them at 409-497-2138.