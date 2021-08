Texas City High School, located at 1431 9th Street North in Texas City, will host its 2021-22 Student Pick Up on Monday, August 16, 2021. Juniors and seniors can pick up their supplies between 8:00am and 12:00pm, while freshmen and sophomores can pick up their supplies from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Students must be registered to receive supplies. Online registrations will be available at the high school with two proofs of residency. For more information, call 409-916-0100.