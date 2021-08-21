Area Youth Bask in Experience of Initial Art Auction

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Art created by seasoned professionals was displayed alongside art crafted by student artists in the Nia Cultural Center waiting for potential buyers to offer a price and place a value on the work of aspiring young artists at the Youth Art Auction.

The business side of art is not an area where even mature artists like to dwell. However, in a marketplace, one must understand their product has value and should not be given away. Therefore, teaching aspiring artists about the business side, which is namely selling your artwork, is as important as developing the youth’s sense of texture, light, color and composition.

“The kids need to know the business part of art. Eighty percent of the sale will go to the student artist, the other twenty percent goes to the Nia Cultural Center,” said Sam Collins, who together with Sue Johnson, Executive Director of Nia Cultural Center, organized the auction.

Knowing they were creating pieces for sale helped motivate the young artists, many of whom attended workshops throughout the summer weeks at Nia Cultural Center. This motivation paid off and all student artists with work represented at the auction walked away with a check for their work on display.

Stephanie Nwadie, board member for Nia Cultural Center loves art and children. She joyfully declared that her favorite work of art in the Gallery was “She is the Sun.”

“She is the Sun,” created by artist Amari Rowe, received the highest bid for the day, selling for $250. Rowe, a graduate of Ball High, was the recipient of the School’s 2021 art award.

The second-highest bidded piece was created by another member of the Rowe family, Amonie Rowe. “I am inspired mostly by musicians and songs for my paintings. I love poetry, music and art and when I can bring them all together it’s great,” said Rowe.

Verbally communicating as an artist what you intended your work to express is also an important aspect of being a professional artist. Seventh grader Lyric Hobby displayed not only her art skills, but also showcased her descriptive strengths to Dedrick Johnson, Mayor of Texas City.

“There is only one eye on each character because they all see but they all have different experiences and points of view, but they all see with just one eye,” explained Hobby. She titled her work “Simultaneously Seen.”

Johnson placed a bid on her work, “I was drawn to it because of the vibrant colors. It will go well in the family game room,” said Johnson. “Then when she told me about the significance of her work, I was even more interested,” he added.

In an auction the highest bidder takes the prize and writes the check, yet with Hobby’s piece, two more bidders came along. Though Johnson did not take home Hobby’s art, his own daughter’s work was also on display and sold to the highest bidder (which was not her father).

Jada Jones was accompanied by her siblings and her mother. Each of the children had art on display. “I was really amazed with her work,” said Jada’s mother, Marilyn Sierra. The family had traveled from Dayton to participate in the afternoon art auction.

Sierra is visualizing beyond the afternoon. “My goal is to get art equipment to as many youth as possible so they can get their ideas on canvas and participate in events like this one,” said Sierra.

The cheerful anticipatory spirit of the youth with their art and the joy of admiring adults, along with the sun streaming through the windows of the gallery on the Strand in Galveston, combined to make an exciting afternoon.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” described one attendee.