Photo and Caption by Ruth Ann Ruiz. So you think you can’t be a lifeguard because you need glasses? Well, think again. Santiago Zambrano is finishing his first year working for Galveston Beach Patrol as a lifeguard and he uses his prescription goggles when he needs to make a water rescue.

Why did he take the job?

“We help a lot of people and they are thankful. It makes me feel like I’m a useful person in society,” said Zambrano.

Plus, he loves the ocean. He started swimming when he was 8, and he plays a lot of water polo and squash when he’s not on the beach serving the thousands of people who come out to partake in the sand and surf.