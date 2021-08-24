MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 21: Atlanta Falcons running back D’Onta Foreman (38) runs with the football during a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons on August 21, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman bolstered his chances of making the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 roster when he scored one of the team’s two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Foreman finished with nine carries for 24 yards and will get a primetime opportunity to assure himself of making the team when the Falcons meet the Browns on Sunday Night Football on August 29. Oddly enough, Foreman will going against La Marque’s Brian Allen, who is looking to be one of the Browns’ defensive backs to make the roster.