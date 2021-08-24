Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
The Nick Gary Foundation’s 6th Annual 5K USATF Certified with chip timing

On Aug 24, 2021
At 4:31pm
The Nick Gary Foundation’s 6th Annual 5K USATF Certified with chip timing, 1K Walk and Athletics Skills Challenge, a scholarship fundraiser, is Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Carver Park.  For event information go to www.thenickgaryfoundation.com.   Support scholarships while enjoying softball, HR Derby, kickball, free youth skills & drills, DJ, and famous “Soft 2 Chew BBQ”, along with other food and drinks to be sold.  Contact Debra Gary at 409-739-8467 or LaTasha Gary at 713 854-2066 with questions.

