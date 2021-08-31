Players and coaches from the 1995 La Marque Cougar football team reunited Friday night as the team was honored for being named as one of the top 10 football teams in the history of Texas football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

The team steamrolled to an undefeated 16-0 season, racking up a total of 561 total points during the season. In the state championship, the Cougar defense caused 6 turnovers and only allowed 94 yards. It was the last year that the 4A division was not separated into two divisions.