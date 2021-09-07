Hallisey Triumphs Over Life’s Challenges While Anchoring League City

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Pat Hallisey, Mayor of League City, is becoming a bit of a legend in Southeast Texas, and he didn’t even excel at football. He was a swimmer. Since the total territory of Galveston County is 56% water, it stands to reason a swimmer should become legendary in Southeast Texas.

Growing up in Pasadena, Hallisey and his brother were both swimmers. “My mom used to get up every morning and drive my brother and I to the Shamrock Hilton for swimming,” said Hallisey.

Swimming wasn’t his first choice of activities. Believe it or not, he wanted to be in the school choir. “All of my friends were in choir, so of course I wanted to be with them,” said Hallisey.

The choir teacher didn’t have a place for him in choir because he couldn’t carry a tune. He pestered her till finally she, in all her old school wisdom, had a suggestion: “She told me to stand up and yodel,” Hallisey said. “So, I did, and it was awful,” he added with a smile.

That was the end of his musical pursuits, but his talent was in the water, as Hallisey won a few state medals as a swimmer at South Houston High School.

After graduating from South Houston, he headed for one of the driest spots in Texas. “I had a swimming scholarship in Lubbock at Texas Tech,” said Hallisey.

His next stop was serving as a teacher and swim coach. “As a swim coach, I was lower than whale poop at the bottom of the ocean in Odessa, Texas,” said Hallisey. Though he was comparable to a fish out of water, he stayed on with the students of Odessa for 10 years.

His next stop was coaching swimmers in League City. His leadership skills were tapped into in 1984 when he stepped into the role of Galveston County Parks Director. “I worked with Babe Swartz and other state legislators to get 50 parks on the ground and to develop Galveston’s beaches,” said Hallisey.

Hallisey founded the Galveston County Beach and Shore Preservation. He was awarded recognition for his coastal work by the Texas General Land Office in 1997.

Feeling the political call, he left his position and ran for county judge. That went about as well as his choir aspirations.

However, League City tapped him to fill the open Mayoral slot by appointment.

His first round as mayor of League City was from 1994-1995. He ran for mayor, but he lost. Instead, he opened his own consulting business, and he ran for mayor a few more times.

In 2016, Hallisey was elected as Mayor of League City. Since taking the helm, he has led the city through two natural disasters — Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri — and has faced medical scenarios that almost took his life.

His live Facebook feeds during Hurricane Harvey provided the community with a reassuring face and voice that gave constant updates and directions. Hallisey didn’t just sit in his office and speak to the people, he got out and served the people.

“Mayor Hallisey coordinated the distribution of supplies. He was on the back of the supply trailers handing out items to the people. He went door-to-door to personally check in with the community and get supplies to them. He is a true servant leader” said League City Manager John Baumgartner.

On October 9, 2017, his life’s motto would be challenged.

While serving his community, not tending to his own needs, lacking in sleep, and eating a recovery worker’s diet, he suffered a massive heart attack.

His family made the critical decision to save his life even if it meant he would lose his legs. “My daughter said that I had always taught her life is most important and everything else can be managed,” said Hallisey.

He no longer swims, he can’t stand up, nor does he drive a car. However, the loss of one leg has not deterred him from being the voice of leadership in League City, as he was elected for a second term as mayor in 2018.

In November of last year, Hallisey was stricken with Covid-19.

Once again, his family and the citizens of League City were on edge not knowing what the outcome of his medical condition would be. His was a severe case that required care in an intensive care unit.

Covid did not stopped Hallisey. He returned to his work as mayor this past February.

“It was his determination and will that have kept him going. He is an amazing person, and he will never stop giving to his community,” said his wife, Janice Hallisey.