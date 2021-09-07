“Water Kid” Grows into Leader of Lifeguards

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Charlotte Blacketer calls herself a water kid. She’s a Galvestonian who joined junior lifeguards when she was a kid. Serving as a junior guard from ages 10 thru 15, she moved up to lifeguard at age 16.

As a senior lifeguard, she now teaches junior lifeguards. “I like being part of funneling in the next generation of water kids. I’ve really come full circle. Now I’m instructing my instructor’s kids,” said Blacketer.

Her advice to other females who want to be a beach lifeguard: “Don’t be intimidated. Girls are more than capable of doing the same work,” said Blacketer

Maybe she will become Mayor of a southeastern Texas city someday. For now, she has swimmers to watch over and future guards to teach while she is taking classes at Texas A&M.