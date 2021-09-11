Santa Fe Honors Its First Responder Heroes

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce held its annual Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon at Dayspring Church on Wednesday. First responders from the City of Santa Fe’s Police, Fire & Rescue, SFISD Police, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Galveston County Constable’s Office were honored for their work and dedication to protecting and serving the community.

Along with the luncheon, each department honored an individual First Responder with an award for their service.

This year’s sponsors included:

*Chemical Process and Production, Inc.

*Associated Credit Union of Texas.

*Amoco Federal Credit Union

*Dayspring Church

*Glen and Bridget Adams

*College of the Mainland

*Keystone Realty Group

*McDonald’s

*Shine Rite Express Car Wash

*UTMB Health

*Aldersgate United Methodist Church

*Allstate

*Dream Vacations

*Innovate Nutrition

*J&M Construction & Remodeling

*Sunrise Realty

*Texas State Optical-Santa Fe

*Winwood Motor Company

*Texas First Bank