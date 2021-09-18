GOLDEN VOICE OF LARISON A BLESSING FOR SACRED HEART CHURCH

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

She was able to sing the Queen of the Night aria by Mozart at the tender age of 12, an almost impossible task for even well-trained adult vocalists because of the demanding two-octave vocal range.

As a little girl, her mom knew there was something special about her daughter’s music inclination, “She started learning lyrics to songs when she was just a tiny child,” said Kathleen Brennan.

Amy Brennan Larison recalls coming home from school and turning on Olivia Newton John’s work from the movie “Grease.”

“I would sing along with her, and I knew all the songs from the movie,” said Larison.

Living the life of a latchkey kid, Larison found a lot of comfort in music and singing when she got home from school. She kept her musical talents hidden from all but her family until middle school.

“I was really shy about singing for others even though I sang at home all the time. When I realized how happy my singing made other people feel, I started to gain confidence in singing publicly,” said Larison.

Auditioning for a role in a school production of “Oklahoma” lead to her musical talents being brought to the public spotlight. She could never again hide her voice from the world.

“One of my junior high teachers took me under her wing and mentored me,” said Larison.

Her tremendous musical qualities had been discovered and her mother began prompting her to attend The Houston High School for the Performing and Musical Arts.

“At first I didn’t want to go because I wanted to be with my friends,” said Larison.

“I knew if I could take her to a musical production by the students, she would be interested in the school,” said Brennan.

“Mom was right, I was hooked. After I saw the performance, I auditioned and was accepted,” said Larison.

“It was so much fun! Everywhere you looked there was some form of art being created, singing dancing, painting, photography all of it. I loved the creativity,” Larison added.

High school consisted of three hours training in her art form while the rest of the time was spent on academics on the way toward her graduation in 1992.

After high school, she sang while other people dined as a singing waitress at the Old San Francisco Steak House in Houston. “I was a cheesy singing waitress,” Larison said with a grin. She has also sung backup for other musicians and performed voice overs for regional television commercials.

Nineteen years ago, her journey brought her to Galveston to live near her mother and raise her family. She has been a cantor at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston ever since she moved to the island.

“Listening to Amy feels like the gates of heaven opened up and an angel is blessing us with her amazing voice,” said Robert Mihovil, a parishioner and usher for Holy Family Parish in Galveston. “Not only does she have an amazing voice she is also an incredible person.”

“Amy has a smooth buttery voice. She sings as though she has meditated on the words of each song.” said Jonathan Wright, Liturgical Music Director for Holy Family Parish.

“She does really well with all of the ranges, she has superb rhythm, she can keep her sound mellow going from loud to soft. She communicates the message of each piece through her vocal qualities and her persona,” Wright explained.

“I enjoy singing blues and R&B, but sacred music has become what fulfills me,” said Larison.

Larison’s talents are called on frequently for weddings and funerals. “I love being able to do what I love, sing,” said Larison.

Her singing is not restricted to Catholic services, she performs in churches of many denominations throughout the Galveston Houston region.

“She is the best, I can’t say more about how great she is,” said her accompanist, Deb Lewis.