A happy group of Dickinson Gators shine in front of the camera following a convincing 48-27 win over previously undefeated Pasadena Dobie on Friday night. With nondistrict play complete, the Gators open District 24-6A with a high-profile clash against undefeated Clear Falls at CCISD Veterans Stadium Friday at 7:00pm. The game can be seen on the TexanLive website.