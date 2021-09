Coming off their open week, the undefeated Texas City Stingarees open district play on Friday against area rival Santa Fe. The Stings are one of three area high school football teams that have yet to lose, joining 4-0 Clear Falls and 3-0 La Marque. Texas City’s games can be heard live on http://www.victorysportsnet.com, where Ronny Hazzard and Dennis Johns provide the action.