Santa Fe’s Honey Bee The Place Women Love to Buzz Into

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“My grandma used to make me a new dress for going to church every week,” said Monica Taylor, owner of Honey Bee Boutique in Santa Fe.

Taylor fell in love with those pretty dresses and the way they made her feel. Now she uses her eye for fashion and her compassion for others to help make women of all ages feel as special as she felt decked out in her grandma’s handiwork.

“I’ve been blessed, and I want to keep passing the blessing along,” said Taylor.

How does she make the women and girls who shop at her store feel beautiful? Well, she has a couple tricks up her sleeve.

“When girls come in, I’ll take a picture of them dressed in their new wardrobe and put it on my social media page as ‘Model of the Day,’” explained Taylor.

Sometimes a young girl might get all prettied up with a dress and all the accessories that go with it, and if Taylor notices a bit of a budget stretch from the accompanying adult, she’ll throw a couple accessories in the bag without charging.

Adult women who come into the shop are lavished with individualized styling sessions. “We pick out items and suggest them for our customers,” said Taylor.

“The first time I came in here, they helped me pick out some clothes and if I said that’s not my style, they respected me,” said customer Jessica Peterson. “Now I come in and shop for my daughter too,” she added.

If a customer such as Michelle Cristan from La Marque is shopping for the first time, they are gifted a treasure from the collection of earrings sitting near the cash register. Cristan’s purchase of the day included a designer handbag.

Honey Bee Boutique has just about everything a Texas country woman might want for wearing and bathing. “We are all about rodeo, country and Texas in here,” said Taylor.

“Monica has everything, that’s why I shop here,” said customer Laura Labry.

Walking into the boutique is like taking a drive along the highways and backroads of Texas in springtime. Everywhere you look, your eyes are caught up with some colorful delight.

Just when you believe you have finished seeing all there was to see, there’s a bend and a corner. Then there you are looking at something else that might catch your eye and it ends up going home with you.

If you want a hat to shield you from the sun while you mow your yard, walk your dog, hang out at the rodeo or just plain hang out in the great outdoors, they have a hat for you. If you are looking for some leggings, jeans, dresses, T-shirts, purses, bubbles, or bangles, you can find it at Honey Bee.

If they don’t have it, they’ll see if they can get it or direct a customer to the place that does have the item.

Knowing what Texas country women want comes natural for Taylor, who was born in San Angelo and grew up in La Marque. Being social is also a natural skill for her. “I remember getting into trouble for talking in kindergarten,” said Taylor. “I was trying to help the other kids with their work.”

Taylor also knows the value of a good pair of jeans and the value of a dollar. “When I was in high school, I wanted a pair of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, but my dad couldn’t afford them, so I worked in the little league concessions till I made enough to buy my jeans,” she shared.

The shop has only been open for a little over two years and rooms have been added to hold the merchandise needed for the growing list of clients. One full-time staff member adds to the delight of the shop with her decorator’s touch, warm smile for each customer and her Honey Bee spirit.

“I’m a full-time Honey Bee!” exclaimed Linda Mcginn.