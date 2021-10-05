Dickinson alum Jalen Wydermyer further cemented his legacy at Texas A&M when the junior tight end scored in Saturday’s loss against Mississippi State. With his touchdown, Wydermyer set a new school record for touchdowns by a tight end with 13 while also cracking the top 10 all-time. He’ll have a chance to extend his mark on Saturday night when the Aggies host top-ranked Alabama at 7:00pm, a game that can be seen on KHOU11.