Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Dickinson alum Jalen Wydermyer further cemented his legacy at Texas A&M

By
/
On Oct 5, 2021
/
At 11:43am
/
371 Views

Dickinson alum Jalen Wydermyer further cemented his legacy at Texas A&M when the junior tight end scored in Saturday’s loss against Mississippi State. With his touchdown, Wydermyer set a new school record for touchdowns by a tight end with 13 while also cracking the top 10 all-time. He’ll have a chance to extend his mark on Saturday night when the Aggies host top-ranked Alabama at 7:00pm, a game that can be seen on KHOU11.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar