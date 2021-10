Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Galveston’s Mike Evans participated in a historic moment on Sunday when his 28-yard reception resulted in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady becoming the National Football League’s career leader in passing yards. Evans caught seven passes for 75 yards on the evening to help the defending Super Bowl champions hold off the New England Patriots 19-17.