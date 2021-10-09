November 2021 GCMG Calendar of Public Educational Programs

BULB SALE

Nov. 5-6, 2021

12 Noon – 12 Noon

Due to Covid-19 all 2021 plant sales will be held online. We will have a selection of amaryllis, various lilies, daffodils, summer snowflakes & more available for purchase.

Browse online starting Oct. 29! Shop Noon to Noon Nov. 5-6 online & schedule a curbside pick-up time. Visit the Galveston County Master Gardeners’ online store for more details – https://store.galvestonmg.org

INSECTS AND S’MORE

Saturday, November 6, 2021

9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Texas Master Naturalist Emmeline Dodd presents insects & more! If insects bug you, then you need to attend and learn to appreciate these critters. Spiders and crustaceans will be discussed as well.

Register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars/

THE URBAN BACKYARD GARDEN

Saturday, November 13, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 11:0 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer will teach you to make the backyard you now mow to produce fruit, vegetables, flowers, or make it a place of relaxation or solitude. Let the sunlight, drainage and your soil (CLAY) be the starting point. Plant in a raised bed and increase yields by planting in containers or growing up on a fence or cage. Grow a 365-day-a-year garden. Learn how to use that mowed space to produce something useful.

Register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars/