Statewide Banking Organization Honors Texas First Bank with 2021 Best of Community Banking Award

Independent Bankers Association of Texas Recognizes Texas City-based Community Bank for Revitalizing Its Hitchcock Location

TEXAS CITY, Texas—The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation—recently honored Texas First Bank with a Best of Community Banking (BOCB) Award. The bank, based in Texas City, Texas, received a Gold Eagle BOCB Award in architectural design for revitalizing its banking center in Hitchcock, Texas. Texas First Bank received the honor on September 20 during IBAT’s 2021 Convention in Austin, Texas.

After nearly 50 years, it was time for the birthplace of Texas First Bank to get a facelift. The revitalized banking center now features museum-like displays highlighting the history and accomplishments of both Hitchcock and Texas First Bank, while also giving back to the community by involving its citizens in the banking experience. New accessible teller pods allow more one-on-one interactions, community spotlights and boards connect the bank to the community and contributions from various groups within the community are interwoven into the displays and other areas around the bank.

IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Award since 1991. Community banks play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor these banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. Each submission receives a Gold Eagle, Silver Eagle or Bronze Eagle award in one of six categories: bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing, architectural design and—new this year—pandemic response.

“This past year has been challenging across the globe as we continue to fight the pandemic,” says Christopher Williston, IBAT president and CEO. “But community bankers have been truly inspiring during these difficult days by processing a majority (57.5 percent) of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses and helping their communities when they were needed most. This year’s BOCB Award recipients were particularly inspiring in their efforts to meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and this recognition is only a small token of our immense pride in Texas community banks to better the lives of those around them. I sincerely congratulate all of the 2021 BOCB Award recipients.”

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 4,600 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $26 million to $44 billion with combined assets statewide of nearly $193 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.