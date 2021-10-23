Army Air Forces Veteran Claudia Cantu Requests 100 Cards for her 100th Birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI— Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairman George P. Bush asked the community for help to ensure that World War II Army Air Forces Veteran Claudia Cantu receives at least 100 birthday cards in honor of her centennial birthday.

It’s not every day that a WWII Veteran turns 100 years old. Claudia was born in Uvalde, Texas on October 30, 1921 and served in the Army Air Forces from 1942 through 1945. To mark this momentous celebration, she has asked her community for birthday cards.

Birthday cards should be addressed to:

Claudia Cantu

1109 Bradshaw Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78412