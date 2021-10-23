DHS Marching Band advancing to Area Contest

After earning straight superior ratings from all judges at the Region Marching Contest this past Saturday, the Dickinson High School Marching Band will advance to the UIL 6A Area Marching Contest on Saturday, October 30 at Challenger Stadium in Clear Creek ISD. The band is scheduled to perform at 11 a.m. in the preliminary competition.

Out of the 23 bands competing at the Area Contest, 10 bands will advance to the finals competition on Saturday evening and from those 10, four will earn the opportunity to advance to the UIL 6A State Marching Contest in November.